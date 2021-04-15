MUHS UG exams postponed till June

The MUHS is the governing body for all medical and dental colleges of Maharashtra.

The April 19 undergraduate exams to be conducted by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Nashik in offline mode have been postponed till June.

The decision was announced by Minister of Medical Education Amit Deshmukh after a meeting with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

The exams for undergraduate students of second and third year in medical colleges were scheduled for April 19. Following increase in Covid 19 cases there were demands from student organisations to reschedule the exams.

“Due to hike in Covid 19 cases the UG medical exams to be conducted by MUHS have been postponed till June,” Deshmukh said.

Earlier, in another meeting, Deshmukh asked medical colleges to bring a proposal seeking regularization of salaries of assistant professors and medical officers working on contract basis. He also proposed to regularize officials in teaching faculty in medical colleges on completion of two years in service.

The meeting was convened to address concerns of assistant professors and officers serving in medical colleges. Following a positive response from the government regarding their issues, the medical teachers organisation decided not to go on strike.