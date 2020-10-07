Mumbai University suspends in-charge principal of Siddharth college

As per MU order dated September 15 last year, Maske will serve as the in charge principal of the college from June 12 to December 11, 2020.

The in-charge principal of city-based Siddharth College Commerce and Economics, Umaji Maske, on Tuesday claimed to have received a call from Mumbai University (MU) in charge registrar Vinod Patil, saying that his position has been stayed (temporarily suspended).

Maske has been the in charge principal of the college, which is scheduled to start its final-year online exams from Wednesday. The exams will continue till October 15. “In my absence, the college exam process will become chaotic, as principals need to oversee the process and be physically present on each day of the exam,” said Maske, adding that he had not received a formal note from MU.

As per MU order dated September 15 last year, Maske will serve as the in charge principal of the college from June 12 to December 11, 2020.

“The sudden decision is startling,” said Maske. He added: “Politician Anandraj Ambedkar had last year complained against me to the university. Despite that MU had approved my extension. However, this time, it has succumbed to the pressure.”

Despite repeated attempts, Patil and MU Vice-Chancellor Dr Suhas Pednekar were not available for comment.

