MU council decides to prepone first day, last working day of colleges by a month

AT A recent academic council meeting held at the Mumbai University (MU), it was decided to prepone the last working day and first day of colleges by a month. While from now on, April 30 will be the last working day of colleges as against classes continuing till May, the colleges will reopen on June 6, as against in August.

Advertising

“After the chaos that ensued when Sanjay Deshmukh was the vice-chancellor of the varsity, vacations, results and reopening of colleges were severely delayed. To stick to the previous timeline, these new dates have been set,” said a council member.

Deshmukh was sacked in October 2017 owing to his decision of implementing online assessment, which resulted in delay in declaration of results. At the meeting on Monday, a bunch of ordinances related to PhD thesis, admissions and guides among others were passed in order to streamline the research process.

This will also provide a legal framework to book and punish individuals found guilty of plagiarism. These will now be put before the management council before being sent to the chancellor’s office for ratification.

Advertising

Besides, 189 extension proposals submitted by 17 colleges were discussed at the meeting. Extension proposals are requests for adding certain courses or academic divisions in the existing colleges. Of these, while 107 proposals have been sent to the government for approvals, 54 were found to be incomplete or erroneous.

Even as it has been announced that colleges would be allowed to conduct first year and second year exams, it was decided that a committee would be formed to maintain the quality of the process, said a source. The meeting also discussed a letter of intent issued by the government in January for starting 22 new colleges under MU.

When contacted, Pro Vice-Chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni said: “It is true that we have set new dates for the last working days and also looked into the implementation of UGC norms regarding plagiarism. Based on the proposals we have received for extension of courses, there is a high demand for self-financed commerce courses such as BAF, BMS, BBI and others. Even for the new colleges that would come up, majority of them are for commerce, followed by law colleges.”