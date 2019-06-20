Mumbai University second cut-off list released, check updates

MU admissions 2019: The Mumbai University released the second cut-off list for admission to various courses in the varsity at its official website, mu.ac.in. The first cut-off list was released earlier. In top city colleges, most applicants who made it to the first merit list belonged to CBSE, ICSE and IGCSE, compared to the state board, as a higher number of students scored in the upper 90s in Class XII board examination.

HR college of commerce and Economics: In the BCom open merit list, the second list cut-off is 93.60 per cent. Under the first list, the same was at 96 per cent marks. For BMS open merit for commerce, science and arts under the second list is 94.80 per cent, 89.20 per cent and 88.20 per cent, respectively. It is only a slight decline from the first cut-off which was at 95.60, 91.40 and 90.40 per cent, respectively.

SK Somaiya College of Arts, Science and Commerce: The cut off for open category candidates for FYBA course is 57.08 per cent and above but less than 67 per cent. For BCom, it is 69 per cent and above but less than 75.08 per cent. For BCom (A&F) programme, the cut-off stands at 84.92 per cent and above but below 86.46 per cent. For BCom (B&I), candidates score 72 per cent and above but below 76.77 per cent can secure a seat. In BSc IT and BSc CS, the cut was 66 and above but below 71 and 65.38 and above but below 70 per cent, respectively.

Those who have marks equal or above the merit list can appear for document verification round on June 21, 22 and 24, 2019, as per the varsity schedule. Subsequently, the third and final merit list will be released on June 24 and document verification for the same will be held on June 25 and 27, 2019.

Under the first cut-off list, the HR College open category cut-off for BCom was 95 per cent last year, this year it is 96 per cent. For BMS, like last year, the cut-off was 90 per cent for students from the humanities stream, 91 for science and 95 for commerce.

About 2.8 lakh candidates have applied for admission to the degree colleges this year. Till now, over 8.6 lakh applications have been filed. Last year, nearly 12.1 lakh applicants applied for the Mumbai University seats with BCom drawing maximum applications. This year, 2.5 lakh candidates have applied for the said course. In case, students face any problem, they can contact the varsity helpline at 8411860004.