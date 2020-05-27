MSU to conduct exams for final year UG, PG students from July 20

No exam for pharma and tech-based courses (Representational image) No exam for pharma and tech-based courses (Representational image)

In a syndicate meeting held on Wednesday, The Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda has decided to conduct semester-end examinations only for the final year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The examinations are slated to commence from July 20 and will be conducted in three shifts with a proper sanitisation process between each shift.

The exams will be held based on the syllabus taught during offline classes till March 14. “No syllabus which was taught through online classes will be considered,” a release read.

A detailed time-table will also be issued by the university by June 5. Even for the students of technology and pharmacy, no examinations will be conducted and they along with the students of first and second-year of all the other courses. These students will be graded on the basis of the marks they secured in the consecutive internal examinations and the previous semester-end examinations.

The university has also specified that those students who have left Vadodara for their native places due to the lockdown and are unable to return to Vadodara, can appear for the exams in October as a regular student and not a repeater.

Students with backlogs and ATKT (allowed to keep terms) exams will also be accommodated in the July schedule of examinations. The decisions taken are based on a state government and University Grants Commission (UGC) notification declared on April 28 of merit-based progression.

