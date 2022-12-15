MSDE, ISRO collaborate for technical training at National Skill Training Institutes

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has collaborated with the ISRO Technical Training Programme in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Trivandrum. The training programme was today inaugurated at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Bengaluru.

This programme aims to establish a formal framework for short-term courses to provide training to ISRO technical employees, with the aim of increasing their capacity and develop their skills according to the latest trends and requirements in the country’s space industry.

Under this programme, over the next five years, more than 4000 ISRO technical staff will receive training in the programme at several NSTIs located across India.

The training will commence at NSTI Bengaluru with the course ‘Industrial Hydraulic and Controls’ on the subject of hydraulics. This course covers topics such as fluid power systems, the difference between hydraulics and pneumatics and basic hydraulic laws, hydraulic system components, hydraulic symbols, flow control valve, the concept of pressure regulation, pressure-controlled valve, hydraulic accumulators and practical demonstrations.

NST Mumbai will begin the programme with the course ‘Industrial Automation,’ and NSTI Trivandrum with ‘Software Development’. The duration of the course is five days, with 20 trainees in each NSTI will receiving training.