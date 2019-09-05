Maharashtra MSBTE winter timetable 2019 released

MSBTE winter timetable 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), Mumbai has released exam time table for winter 2019 at its official website, msbte.org.in. This is a proposed timetable and the heads of institutes will be asked to share objections, if any, on clash of dates.

Advertising

In case of query, one will have to send an email to timetable@msbte.com on or before September 18. After which a final timetable will be released. The winter exams will be conducted for 18 days including weekends.

MSBTE winter timetable 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, msbte.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link ‘MSBTE winter timetable’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

The MSBTE Diploma exams are conducted in October and November and the results are declared around January first week. Nearly, three lakh candidates appear for the MSBTE winter diploma examination held last year.