MSBTE Winter exam result 2019 declared, check revaluation dates

MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) on Tuesday declared MSBTE winter 2019 diploma result on its official website – msbte.org.in. The MSBTE Winter 2019 polytechnic/ diploma examinations were conducted between October and November 2019.

The winter exams were conducted for 18 days including weekends. Nearly, three lakh candidates appeared for the MSBTE winter diploma examination held last year. There is a separate circular on the reassessment dates and process. In case the candidates wish to apply for it, they can. To check the circular, click here

How to check MSBTE result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBTE – msbte.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your enrolment number or seat number

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The result for MSBTE winter diploma will be displayed on the screen. Download it for future reference

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.

To basics, the board controls the diploma, post diploma and Advanced diploma education throughout the diploma colleges/institutes in Maharashtra.

