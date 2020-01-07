MSBTE winter diploma result 2019 declared, check direct link

MSBTE winter diploma results are available at the website- msbte.org.in MSBTE winter diploma results are available at the website- msbte.org.in

MSBTE Result Winter 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has declared the results of winter 2019 diploma exams on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective results on the official website –msbte.org.in.

Last year, the MSBTE had announced the winter exam result on January 9, 2019.

MSBTE diploma winter exam results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website msbte.org.in or they can copy the direct link below and check the MSBTE winter diploma result

Step 2: Click on the ‘Winter 2019 Diploma Results’ link on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number/seat number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Around three lakh candidates appeared for the examination that was conducted in the month of October and November.

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.

To basics, the board controls the diploma, post diploma and Advanced diploma education throughout the diploma colleges/institutes in Maharashtra.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd