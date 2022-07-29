scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

MSBTE summer diploma result 2022: How to check marks online

MSBTE summer diploma result 2022: The candidates who appeared in the final semester exam can check the results through the website – msbte.org.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2022 5:39:38 pm
msbte, msbte result 2022, msbte.org.in, msbte.org.in 2022, msbte result download, msbte summer diploma result, msbte diploma resultMSBTE Summer diploma result 2022: Know how to check marks. Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ representational image

MSBTE summer diploma result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) today declared the results of the Summer 2022 diploma exams. The candidates who appeared in the final semester exam can check the results through the website – msbte.org.in. The final year exam was held from July 30 to August 3.

MSBTE conducts the Summer diploma exams for the second, fourth and sixth semester students annually. The board also conducts the MSBTE Winter diploma exam for the first, third and fifth semester which is scheduled to be held in November, and December 2022.

To check the MSBTE Summer 2022 exam result for the AICTE diploma in engineering and pharmacy, students can check the following steps:

MSBTE summer diploma result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website msbte.org.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Summer 2020 Diploma Results’ link on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number/seat number

Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of the Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.

