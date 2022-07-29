MSBTE summer diploma result 2022: How to check marks online

July 29, 2022 5:39:38 pm
MSBTE summer diploma result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) today declared the results of the Summer 2022 diploma exams. The candidates who appeared in the final semester exam can check the results through the website – msbte.org.in. The final year exam was held from July 30 to August 3.
MSBTE conducts the Summer diploma exams for the second, fourth and sixth semester students annually. The board also conducts the MSBTE Winter diploma exam for the first, third and fifth semester which is scheduled to be held in November, and December 2022.
To check the MSBTE Summer 2022 exam result for the AICTE diploma in engineering and pharmacy, students can check the following steps:
MSBTE summer diploma result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website msbte.org.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Summer 2020 Diploma Results’ link on the homepage
Step 3: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number/seat number
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
About MSBTE
Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of the Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.
