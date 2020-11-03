MSBTE summer diploma result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

MSBTE result 2020 available at msbte.org.in. File

MSBTE summer diploma result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) declared the results of the summer 2020 diploma exams. The candidates who had appeared in the final semester exam can check the results through the website – msbte.org.in. The final year exam was earlier held in October.

According to MSBTE, the results of final year exams along with backlog subjects are available now.

MSBTE diploma summer exam results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website msbte.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Summer 2020 Diploma Results’ link on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number/seat number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of the Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.

To basics, the board controls the diploma, post-diploma and advanced diploma education throughout the diploma colleges/institutes in Maharashtra.

