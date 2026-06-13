MSBTE Summer Diploma 2026: Results likely next week at msbte.org

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to announce the Summer Diploma Examination Result 2026 soon. Although MSBTE has not yet confirmed the exact date, the results are likely to be declared in the third week of June. Once released, students will be able to check their results through the official result portal msbte.org by using their enrollment number or seat number.
The MSBTE Summer 2026 examinations were conducted from April 23 to May 16, 2026, while practical examinations were held between April 8 and April 18. Thousands of diploma students from engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and other technical programmes appeared for the semester-end examinations across Maharashtra.
|Year
|Date of result declaration
|2025
|June 20
|2024
|June 29
|2023
|June 29
|2022
|July 29
|2021
|August 31
Step 1: Log on to the official website msbte.org.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Summer 2026 Diploma Results’ link on the homepage.
Step 3: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number/seat number.
Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
The scorecard will display subject-wise marks, grade points, and overall result status.
Candidates are advised to keep their enrollment and seat numbers ready and regularly monitor the official website for the latest updates regarding the Summer Diploma Result 2026. The board is expected to activate the result link as soon as the evaluation process is completed and approved.
Students will need to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. They must register online on the admission portal, verify their documents and submit college and course preferences.
The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous body under the Government of Maharashtra. It oversees and regulates various aspects of technical education in the state, including maintaining academic standards, promoting industry-institute collaboration, and facilitating national as well as international partnerships to enhance the quality of technical education.