MSBTE Summer Diploma 2026: Results likely next week at msbte.org

Students will need to participate in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. They must register online on the admission portal, verify their documents and submit college and course preferences.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 13, 2026 03:20 PM IST
msbte result summer diplomaOnce released, students will be able to check their results through the official result portal msbte.org in using their enrollment number or seat number (Representative Image/AI)
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The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to announce the Summer Diploma Examination Result 2026 soon. Although MSBTE has not yet confirmed the exact date, the results are likely to be declared in the third week of June. Once released, students will be able to check their results through the official result portal msbte.org by using their enrollment number or seat number.

The MSBTE Summer 2026 examinations were conducted from April 23 to May 16, 2026, while practical examinations were held between April 8 and April 18. Thousands of diploma students from engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and other technical programmes appeared for the semester-end examinations across Maharashtra.

MSBTE Summer Diploma 2026: When was the result announced in the past?

Year Date of result declaration
2025 June 20
2024 June 29
2023 June 29
2022 July 29
2021 August 31

MSBTE Summer Diploma 2026: How to check result?

Step 1: Log on to the official website msbte.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Summer 2026 Diploma Results’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number/seat number.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

The scorecard will display subject-wise marks, grade points, and overall result status.

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Candidates are advised to keep their enrollment and seat numbers ready and regularly monitor the official website for the latest updates regarding the Summer Diploma Result 2026. The board is expected to activate the result link as soon as the evaluation process is completed and approved.

Students will need to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) managed by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. They must register online on the admission portal, verify their documents and submit college and course preferences.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is an autonomous body under the Government of Maharashtra. It oversees and regulates various aspects of technical education in the state, including maintaining academic standards, promoting industry-institute collaboration, and facilitating national as well as international partnerships to enhance the quality of technical education.

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