MSBTE Summer Diploma 2026: Results likely next week at msbte.org

Once released, students will be able to check their results through the official result portal msbte.org in using their enrollment number or seat number (Representative Image/AI)

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to announce the Summer Diploma Examination Result 2026 soon. Although MSBTE has not yet confirmed the exact date, the results are likely to be declared in the third week of June. Once released, students will be able to check their results through the official result portal msbte.org by using their enrollment number or seat number.

The MSBTE Summer 2026 examinations were conducted from April 23 to May 16, 2026, while practical examinations were held between April 8 and April 18. Thousands of diploma students from engineering, pharmacy, architecture, and other technical programmes appeared for the semester-end examinations across Maharashtra.