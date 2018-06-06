MSBTE Summer 2018 Diploma Result declared at msbte.org.in

MSBTE Summer 2018 Diploma Results: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced MSBTE Summer Diploma exam. MSBTE Summer 2018 Diploma Results: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced MSBTE Summer Diploma exam.

MSBTE Summer 2018 Diploma Results: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) has announced MSBTE Summer Diploma exam result 2018 on June 6. The students can access the results on the official websites – msbte.org.in and examresults.net/maharashtra. The MSBTE Summer Diploma exams were conducted from March 28 and ended on April 7 (practical exams) while the theory exams were conducted from April 11 till May 8, 2017.

Nearly three lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. The students can apply for the verification of the marks, the dates of which will be announced soon.

MSBTE result 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, enter your seat number and click on submit

Step 3: Your score will be displayed

Step 4: Download and take a print out

The result can also be check through MAHABTE APP.

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.

To basics, the board controls the diploma, post diploma and Advanced diploma education throughout the diploma colleges/institutes in Maharashtra.

