MSBTE Summer exam result declared, merit list tomorrow: Check counselling schedule, documents needed

MSBTE counselling: After declaring the result for the entrance exam conducted for admission to the first-year post-SSC diploma, technical courses in engineering or technology – the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra is set to release the merit list. The provisional MSBTE merit list will be available tomorrow – June 19 (Wednesday) at the official website, dtemaharashtra.org.

Candidates who will be selected in the merit list will have to get their documents verified by June 24 as the provisional category-wise seat matrix will be released by the time. The first round of counselling and allocation of seats will begin from July 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, the last date for documents verification and confirmation of application form for admission is June 18, by 5 pm for counselling sessions, however, the process will continue till August 15. Candidates need to visit their designated facilitation centres for the same.

Selected candidates under the first round of allotment need to submit their documents etc by July 8. If a candidate fails to do the same within the given deadline, they will have to forfeit their seat. The vacant seats will be displayed on July 8 and the counselling and seat allotment for round two will be conducted from July 9 to July 12, as per the official notice.

The last counselling or round three counselling will be open from July 23 to July 26, 2019.

For document verifications, candidates need to carry original as well photocopied version along with them. In case of students who have not received class 12 mark sheets, print out of the result can act as provisional mark sheet but they have to verify the original mark sheet as well once it is released. For queries or enquiry, students can connect with the helpline number: 9607957950, 9607957954.