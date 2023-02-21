MSBTE Result 2023 January Diploma Results; websites to download scorecard

MSBTE Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will soon declare the results for the MSBTE Diploma examination 2023. Candidates can download the scorecard on the official website-msbte.org.in

Winter Diploma exams for the MSBTE were held from January 5 to 25.

MSBTE conducts the Summer diploma exams for the second, fourth and sixth semester students annually. The board also conducts the MSBTE Winter diploma exam for the first, third and fifth semester.

About MSBTE

Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of the Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.