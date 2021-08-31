MSBTE diploma summer results 2021 declared, check here

August 31, 2021 10:34:42 pm
MSBTE summer diploma result 2021: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) today declared the results of the summer 2021 diploma exams. The candidates who had appeared in the final semester exam can check the results through the website – msbte.org.in. The final year exam was held from July 30 to August 3.
MSBTE diploma summer results 2021: How to check
Step 1: Log on to the official website msbte.org.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Summer 2020 Diploma Results’ link on the homepage
Step 3: In the provided field, enter your enrollment number/seat number
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.
About MSBTE
Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education is the autonomous board of the Maharashtra government. It controls various aspects regarding the quality of technical education being imparted, from industry-institute interaction to national/international collaborations.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-