Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

MSBTE Winter theory exams date sheet released; how to download

MSBTE Date Sheet: Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education has released time table for final winter theory exams 2022. Schedule for the exams is available on their official website msbte.org.in

MSBTE date sheetAwaiting students can access the dates for the exams at the official website msbte.org.in. (File image)
MSBTE Winter theory exams date sheet released; how to download
MSBTE Date Sheet: Maharashtra State Board of Technology (MSBTE) has released time table for winter theory exams 2022 for diploma in engineering, pharmacy and government approved short term (Non-AICTE) courses. Awaiting students can access the dates for the exams at the official website msbte.org.in.

The MSBTE winter 2022 exams will be conducted in two slots – morning shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift from 2 to 5 pm over the period of 18 days.

MSBTE Date Sheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website msbte.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link given on home page or select the examination tab and there choose the link for the time table

Step 3: Fill in your credentials like institute name, institute code and course code to access the date sheet

Step 4: Download the time table

Step 5: Take a printout of the date sheet for future references.

Students can access institute-wise, course-wise, day-wise, paper code-wise and exam center-wise time tables through five different links given on the official portal.

MSBTE summer diploma 2022 exams were held from July 30 to August 3. MSBTE conducts the Summer diploma exams for the second, fourth and sixth semester students annually. The board also conducts the MSBTE Winter diploma exam for the first, third and fifth semester.

 

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 17:48 IST
