MSBSHSE SSC result 2019: Maharashtra Board not to release class 10 result tomorrow

MSBSHSE SSC result 2019: The Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE), Pune will not release the Maharashtra Board SSC or class 10 result tomorrow. Earlier, based on the previous years’ trend it was assumed that the result for Maharashtra SSC will be declared on June 10.

Every year, the Maharashtra Board has been releasing the result of SSC and HSC within a week’s interval. Since the Maharashtra Board HSC result was declared on May 28, 2019 it was being speculated that the result for SSC will be declared on June 6. The board, however, is yet to declare the official date.

Once declared, the result will be available at the official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra SSC exams were conducted from March 1 to March 22, 2019. Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the exam. To pass the exam, candidates need to score aggregate 35 per cent marks in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory exam. Last year, the over all pass percentage was 89.41 per cent.

In recently declared class 12 result, a total of 12,21,1159 students appeared for the Maharashtra Board exams out of which 14,23,503 students cleared the same.

To curb cheating the Maharashtra board had adopted a slew of measures this year. The board had installed CCTV cameras and increased the number of invigilators in the exam.