sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, Maharashtra SSC Board Result 2026 (Out): Steps to check marks at sscresult.mkcl.org?

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination results for 2026. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now access their scorecards through the official websites — sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. Additionally, students can check their SSC Class 10 result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

Over 15.42 lakh students appeared for their Maharashtra SSC exam, of which over 14.20 lakh passed. This year, over 16 lakh students had registered for the Maharashtra SSC board examinations, which were conducted across thousands of examination centres in the state. The result includes subject-wise marks, overall percentage, and the qualifying status of students.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 [LINK]: When can I check MSBSHSE results at mahahsscboard.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in?

Candidates will require their login credentials to download their results. Students can download their results after giving their login details. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can get the original results by visiting their school.

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th result 2026: How to download marks?

To download the result of the class 10 exam, candidates are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary details:

Step 1- Go to the official website – sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, IE Education

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra Board Result Link.

Step 3- Choose SSC result.

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Step 4- Enter roll number, name and other required details

Step 5- Press the submit button.

Step 6- Download the result.

Details required to check at the marksheet:

Candidates are advised to check the following details in their results, as this will be necessary in their future.

i) Candidate’s name and roll number

ii) Mother’s name.

iii) Marks for each subject.

iv) Combined marks of all subjects.

v) Status of the result.

vi) Unique Serial/ Certificate Number

Students are advised to download a physical copy of the results for their future reference. Once the results are declared, candidates can access them through Digilocker, also.

Candidates who are giving their class 10 exam will need to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject, including internal assessment and practicals.

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Read More | SSC 10th Result 2026 Maharashtra Time: Direct link to check results at education.indianexpress.com

In 2025 and 2024 MBSHSE class 10 results are declared on May 13 and May 27, respectively. The board declared their Class 10 results on June 2, 2023. In 2022, the results were declared on June 17.