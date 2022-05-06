MSBSHSE Result 2022: Marks-related work almost complete, expect HSC results between June 5-10, says Board chief

The results of Class 12 (HSC) is expected to be declared between June 5 to 10 while Class 10, and SSC results would be declared between June 15 to 20. Sharad Gosavi, chairman of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said that the work of scanning answer sheets and division wise reports is almost done.

“The paper checking is completed after which we moderate the marks, scan every answer sheet into the system and then check and scan the barcodes. Every division prepares its own reports and then depending on how many errors and time is taken for correction, we send a proposal to the higher-ups in the department regarding results after which the department will make its own announcement on the dates. However he said that the tentative dates for the Class XII, HSC results would be between June 5 to 10 while the Class X, SSC results could be declared between June 15 to 20,” he said.

After two years of an enforced break in physical pen-paper exams due to the pandemic, the Maharashtra school education department has stayed adamant on its decision and conducted physical exams despite protests. However, the exam was pushed ahead by two weeks to give students time to prepare. Students were also given extra time of thirty minutes in exams this year due to the loss of handwriting practice owing to online schooling which would make them slow in completing exams.

There were rumours though of a possibility in the delay of results due to the delay in starting exams and also because of an accident on February 23 where lakhs of question papers of two exams of HSC scheduled on March 5 and 7 were burnt after the tempo carrying them caught fire near Ahmednagar highway. The question papers meant for the Pune division were for minor language subject exams which were scheduled for two days and were later cancelled across the state and the language exams were pushed ahead by a month.

However, Gosavi said that there would be no delay in declaring the results as the team of moderators and board officials had worked overtime to ensure the same. “Unlike SSC where sports, arts, drawing quotas marks have to be added and then tallied, in HSC we have only sports. So the work is quicker. However even then, there will be no delay in the results,” said Gosavi.

Over 14.72 lakh students had appeared for HSC exams which started on March 4 while the number for SSC exams that began on March 15 was around 16.25 lakh.

The deputy director of education, Pune has already started the process for admission for Class XI and Part 1 of the admission form which has personal details of the candidates is available online to be filled. Details on marks obtained and preferred choice of colleges and streams which is Part 2 of the admission form will be available after the declaration of SSC results.