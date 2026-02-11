23 booked on day 1 of Maharashtra board exams 2026 after mass copying detected

After going through the CCTV footage, the vigilance committee initiated action and an offence was registered against 23 people, including the Zilla Parishad teachers who were invigilators, and other members of the team," he said.

By: PTI
Updated: Feb 11, 2026 07:43 PM IST
Students will be able to view their results on the official websites of Maharashtra board after entering their details
A case of alleged mass copying was found during the HSC – Class 12 English examination paper in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, following which an FIR was registered against 23 persons, including the invigilators, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, the first day of the Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, at Jaitapur in Kannad taluka, they said.

“A case of mass copying was detected in Rashtriya Higher Secondary School at Jaitapur as the examinees were found copying from each other’s answer sheets. It was also confirmed in the CCTV footage,” an official of Devgaon Rangari police station told.

An education department official said the process to suspend the Zilla Parishad employees allegedly involved in the incident has been initiated.

Those employees of the school found involved will also face action, he said.

After the malpractice came to light, the entire staff at this exam centre was changed, accordingto to him.

The offence was registered under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982, the police official said

 

