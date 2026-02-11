23 booked on day 1 of Maharashtra board exams 2026 after mass copying detected

Students will be able to view their results on the official websites of Maharashtra board after entering their details ( Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ representative)

A case of alleged mass copying was found during the HSC – Class 12 English examination paper in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, following which an FIR was registered against 23 persons, including the invigilators, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, the first day of the Class 12 exams conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, at Jaitapur in Kannad taluka, they said.

“A case of mass copying was detected in Rashtriya Higher Secondary School at Jaitapur as the examinees were found copying from each other’s answer sheets. It was also confirmed in the CCTV footage,” an official of Devgaon Rangari police station told.