MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th result declared: Pass percentage falls by over 12%, Konkan top performing district

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC class 10 result: Out of over 16 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 77.10 per cent students cleared the exam.  Last year the pass percentage was 89.41 per cent.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC class 10 result 2019: A total of 77.10 per cent students cleared the examination successfully

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC class 10 result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune has declared the result for Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board exams today on June 8 (Saturday). The result was announced during a press conference but the same is yet to be available at the websites. Students can check their results at the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in from 1 pm onwards.

There is a considerable fall in the pass percentage as last year 89.41 per cent students cleared the exam. This year, a fall of 12.31 per cent is observed in pass percentage. Out of over 16 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 77.10 per cent students cleared the exam.

Following previous years’ trend, girls have yet again outperformed boys with 82.82 per cent pass percentage while 72.18 per cent boys who appeared for the exam cleared the same. The top-performing district was Konkan with a pass percentage of 88.38 per cent.

The result is yet to be available on the websites. Once declared, students will have to to download the result from the official website and take a print out. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. Students need to apply with the MSBSHSE to get the original mark sheet. The window will be open from June 10 to 29, 2019.

To be considered passed in the Maharashtra state board exams, candidates need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in theory of every subject.

