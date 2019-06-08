MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th result declared: Pass percentage falls by over 12%, Konkan top performing district

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC class 10 result: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune has declared the result for Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board exams today on June 8 (Saturday). The result was announced during a press conference but the same is yet to be available at the websites. Students can check their results at the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in from 1 pm onwards.

There is a considerable fall in the pass percentage as last year 89.41 per cent students cleared the exam. This year, a fall of 12.31 per cent is observed in pass percentage. Out of over 16 lakh students who appeared for the exam, as many as 77.10 per cent students cleared the exam.

As per board Chairperson Shakuntala Kale the low result this year could be due to change in exam pattern and emphasis on comprehensive understanding in the exam. Those mugging up answers may have failed to do well, she said. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/SPEcmvtceg — Atikh Rashid (@ThePikaro) June 8, 2019

Following previous years’ trend, girls have yet again outperformed boys with 82.82 per cent pass percentage while 72.18 per cent boys who appeared for the exam cleared the same. The top-performing district was Konkan with a pass percentage of 88.38 per cent.

This year’s SSC result is lowest in recent times. The last time it was around this low was in 2007 when 78 per cent students who took the exam had passed. #SSCResults.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/hcvv2CWKlS — Atikh Rashid (@ThePikaro) June 8, 2019

The result is yet to be available on the websites. Once declared, students will have to to download the result from the official website and take a print out. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. Students need to apply with the MSBSHSE to get the original mark sheet. The window will be open from June 10 to 29, 2019.

20 students from across the state have scored 100 per cent marks in the Maharashtra SSC Result.@IndianExpress. — Atikh Rashid (@ThePikaro) June 8, 2019

Konkan Division of has topped the state with 88.38 per cent students passing the examination. Nagpur is at the bottom with only 67.27 per cent passing percentage of passing: Kale, MSBSHSE Chairperson.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/arCaX2uORY — Atikh Rashid (@ThePikaro) June 8, 2019

To be considered passed in the Maharashtra state board exams, candidates need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in theory of every subject.