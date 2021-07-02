Maharashtra board HSC Class 12 evaluation scheme released

The Maharashtra state government on Friday announced the alternative marking scheme for HSC or class 12 students as the board exams were cancelled amid the pandemic. Students will be assessed based on their performance in class 10, 11 and 12. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has also been permitted to pass all HSC students.

📢Imp announcement: After several rounds of consultations with various stakeholders, we have finalised the assessment mode & the policy for tabulation of marks for Std.12th HSC board students. Given the pandemic situation, state board is permitted to pass all students #HSCExam pic.twitter.com/zt45CodRKy — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 2, 2021

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, said that the overall assessment will be the measure of a students’ performance in theory papers and orals/practical/internal assessments. Marks for the latter will be an actual basis as per the board’s prevailing policy. Each school will have a result committee headed by the principal and comprising six teachers. They will be responsible for the finalisation of results and the safekeeping of records.

“For the theory portion, scores in one or more (unit test/first-semester exams/practice exams) theory papers of class 12 will carry 40 per cent weightage whereas marks in the final exam of class 11 and the average of the best 3 performing theory papers of class 10 will have 30 per cent weightage each,” tweeted Varsha Gaikwad from her official Twitter handle.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted can appear in the next couple of examinations for improvement in scores to be conducted by the board. “For improvement scheme candidates, the cancelled board exam of 2021 will not be counted as a missed opportunity, and they can still avail their eligible number of attempts,” Gaikwad tweeted.