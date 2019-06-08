MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC result 2019: How to apply for re-evaluation, original mark sheet?

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune has declared the result for SSC or class 10 board exams today – June 8 (Saturday). The results were announced by the Maharashtra Board chairperson Shakuntala Kale during a press conference. The result link for students has been uploaded at the official websites – maharashtraeducation.com and mahresults.nic.in. Students can also download their mark sheets from http://www.sscresult.mkcl.org.

LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2019

Advertising

Students can use the mark sheets after downloading from the official website after self-attesting the same. One can also apply for official mark sheets from the board by applying at the website, sscresult.mkcl.org. The application process to attain a mark sheet will begin from June 10 (Monday) to conclude on June 29 (Saturday) 2019.

This year, the pass percentage has fallen drastically by 12.31 per cent. “The system of ‘internal examination’ conducted within the schools was discontinued for language and social science subjects. Thus it may have made it difficult to clear those subjects,” said Kale.

Read | Maharashtra SSC result at 10 year low, chairperson blames change in exam pattern

Advertising

While the MSBSHSE chairperson claims that fall has been due to change in exam pattern, many students may want to still get their examination answer sheets rechecked. Those who wish to apply can at the official website. The last date to apply for re-evaluation is June 19, 2019. Meanwhile, students can also apply to get a photocopy of answer booklets at the website. The last date to apply is June 29.

In the Maharashtra HSC result announced earlier, students and parents faced issues with online applications for photocopies of answer sheets. Thousands queue up outside the Maharashtra Board office to apply for re-evaluation of class 12 result. To avoid the risk of payment failure on the website, many parents and students have started opting for the offline re-evaluation procedure.