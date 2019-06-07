MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC, class 10 result 2019 to be declared tomorrow

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examination (class 10) on Saturday, June 8, 2019. “The results of Class 10 examination will be declared tomorrow at 1 pm. The students can check the results through all the official, private websites,” Maharashtra Board SSC chairman Shakuntala Kale said.

Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. The results will also be available on examresults.net.

Maharashtra Board SSC result 2019: How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the websites maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 16 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exams this year, which were conducted from March 1 to March 22. To pass the exam, candidates need to score an aggregate of 35 per cent marks, in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in the theory exam. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 89.41 per ceent.

Meanwhile, MSHSHSE declared the results for class 12 exams on May 28, where around 14,21,936 students appeared for the examination, out of which 12,21,159 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 85.88%.

To curb cheating, the Maharashtra board adopted a slew of measures this year, like the installation of CCTV cameras and increasing the number of invigilators in the exam.