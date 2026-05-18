Maharashtra board to slash HSC and SSC exam paper length by 60%

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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is overhauling its HSC and SSC question paper format, shrinking papers from 10-11 pages down to three or four pages printed on both sides. The move is expected to cut the board’s annual printing bill by 60%, saving around Rs 18 crore of the Rs 30 crore it currently spends each year.
Board chairperson Trigun Kulkarni said the redesign also serves an environmental purpose by reducing paper use. “At present, question papers for several subjects extend to 10 or 11 pages, increasing both printing expenditure and complexity for students,” he said. “Under the revised structure, the board plans to shrink papers to three or four pages printed on both sides.”
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The redesigned papers will display marks more clearly, sequence questions better, and group sub-parts together on the same page so students can navigate them faster during exams.
The changes are expected to take effect from the 2026-27 academic year exams.
The board is also pushing amendments to the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act 1982. The existing law covers paper leaks and cheating, but the proposed changes would bring in additional offences, including tampering with answer sheets and irregularities in re-evaluation. The board says the tougher framework will act as a deterrent against exam fraud.