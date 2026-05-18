Maharashtra board to slash HSC and SSC exam paper length by 60%

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is overhauling its HSC and SSC question paper format, shrinking papers from 10-11 pages down to three or four pages printed on both sides. The move is expected to cut the board’s annual printing bill by 60%, saving around Rs 18 crore of the Rs 30 crore it currently spends each year.

Board chairperson Trigun Kulkarni said the redesign also serves an environmental purpose by reducing paper use. “At present, question papers for several subjects extend to 10 or 11 pages, increasing both printing expenditure and complexity for students,” he said. “Under the revised structure, the board plans to shrink papers to three or four pages printed on both sides.”