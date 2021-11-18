MSBSHSE Maharashtra board SSC exams 2022 registration begins today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that forms for regular candidates for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination 2022 will be available from November 18 till December 9. The application forms will be available online at mahahsscboard.in.

“Applications for the class 10 examinations to be conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the year 2022 will be taken online mahahsscboard.in online from November 18,” Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted.

How to apply for Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the required information and fill the application form

Step 4: Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit

Schools will be able to fill the forms through the SARAL portal until December 9 with regular fees. The late fee option will be available from December 20 to December 28, 2021, till 5 pm. The fee challan can be downloaded between November 18 to December 30, 2021.

As the board exams were cancelled for the year 2021, the partial fee for the same, which was paid in advance by students, is also being refunded by the state.