Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: MSBSHSE SSC result today, at what time will it be out?

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: When and where will it be available? (Screengrab from official portal/Altered for representational purposes)

Maharashtra Board 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will be announcing the Class 10 board exam results on May 8 at 1 pm. Students can check the SSC Class 10th result 2026 on their official websites – mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. The press conference will be held from MSBSHSE’s Pune office at 11 am. Additionally, students can check their SSC Class 10 result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam was held from February 20, with the first language paper, to March 18, 2026. 8,65,740 male students, 7,49,736 female students, and 13 transgender students appeared for the exams. In total, 16,15,489 students sat for these exams, which were conducted across 5111 centres in the state. Students from 23,683 schools had registered from across the state.

Story continues below this ad According to an FIR filed at Pune’s Shivajinagar police station in March, the Mathematics Part-1 and Part-2 papers of Class 10 board exams were leaked on a Telegram channel called ‘Maharashtraleakers’ days before the exams. According to Nandkumar Bedse, acting chairperson of the MSBSHSE, the leak might be part of a scam to extort money from parents. For mental health support of the students, 10 counselors were appointed at the state board level, while two counselors were appointed at the divisional board level for each district, who were available to students over the phone. The phone numbers for this facility were shared with the students. Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Maharashtra Board results on May 13. The exams were held from February 21 to March 17. The overall pass percentage last year was 94.10%. The pass percentage for girls was 96.14%, while that for boys was 92.31%. Live Updates May 8, 2026 06:30 AM IST Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What are the official websites to check Maha board results? - mahahsscboard.in - sscresult.mkcl.org - DigiLocker - IE Education portal Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 exam results latest updates (Representative Image/AI) Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10th Results 2026 LIVE Updates: In 2024, the Class 10 result was declared by the SSC board on May 27, 2024. The Class 10 exams in 2024 were held between March 1 and March 22. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 95.81%. From a total of 15,60,154 students who had registered, 15,49,326 appeared and 14,84,431 passed the Class 10 exam.

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