Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021: List of websites to check SSC result

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is unlikely to release the result for SSC or Class 10 board examination today. The board has not confirmed date and time of release. Earlier, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had confirmed that the result will be out by July 15 and a Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class 11 admissions will be conducted by end of July or first week of August.

Once released, the students may check their results on- – mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

While the board could not conduct the SSC Class 10 examinations due to spike in Covid cases, the results for the students are being prepared on the basis of an alternative means of assessment. According to this evaluation pattern, each subject carries 100 marks. Of these 100 marks, 50 per cent will be calculated on the basis of the student’s result in Class 9, 30 per cent will be based on internal assessment of the student’s performance throughout the year, and 20 per cent will be based on the student’s performance on oral/practical homework done throughout the year.

However, students who are unsatisfied with their results may appear for the Class Improvement Scheme examinations which will be conducted once the pandemic situation improves.

Previously, the SSC examinations were set to commence on April 29 and end on May 20. However, amid the rising Covid-19 cases, Varsha Gaikwad announced through Twitter, the cancellation of Class 10 examinations.

Last year, the Board could not conduct all the Class 10 examinations, and the pending examinations were cancelled due to the pandemic. The result for the cancelled Geography paper was prepared on the basis of an average of the student’s performance on the other papers. The Board saw a pass percentage of 95.3 per cent.

The Board also could not conduct HSC Class 12 examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision to cancel the HSC examinations came after the Central Board of Secondary Education announced the cancellation of the Class 12 CBSE examinations, due to the pandemic. This was followed by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announcing the cancellation of Class 12 or ISC examinations. Subsequently, several states including West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra announced the cancellation of Class 12 examinations in their respective states.