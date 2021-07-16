Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be based on special evaluation criteria

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021 Live News: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the result for SSC or class 10 board examination today at 1 pm. Students will be able to access their results at result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in.
This year, MSBSHSE had cancelled the SSC exams due to Covid. Students will be evaluated on the basis of their marks in class 9 and 10 where both components will carry 50 per cent weightage. The 50 per cent weightage given to class 10 marks will also be divided into two components- 30 per cent for internal assessments and 20 per cent for practicals/ homework/ assignments.
Nearly 17 lakh students had registered for SSC exam in the academic year 2020-2021.
In 2020, SSC (class 10) results had been the state board’s best performance in six years. After 2019 results had left many disappointed owing to a dip of over 12 per cent, the pass percentage last year was 95.30 per cent, a leap from 77.10 per cent in 2019.
𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students. #SSC #results #internalassessment @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/Qaq4zrLllB
— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2021
To clear the Maharashtra SSC a student should score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject, in theory, those with 20 per cent will be deemed pass too. Those who have passed the exam will then be issued with an original mark sheet that can be collected by the students from their respective schools.
Students should be able to check their result at 1 pm. Last year too the result was announced at the same time. Since a huge number of students will be checking the results at the same time, a slow website can be expected
After a decade-low pass percentage in previous years, 2020 saw a huge rise of 18.20 percentage points as compared to 2019. The overall pass percentage of fresh candidates who appeared for the March 2020 examinations was 95.30 per cent.
If any student is not happy with their results or evaluation pattern, they will have the option to appear for Class Improvement Scheme exams which will be conducted once the pandemic situation is under control.
A seven-member committee had been formed at every school level headed by the school principal which was entrusted to ensure no malpractice takes place in assessment and disciplinary action can be initiated by the committee for the same.
Students of Maharashtra board class 10 or SSC can check their results at result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahahsscboard.in. Once declared, students need to click on the relevant class link on the website homepage.
In view of the pandemic and the surge in Covid-19 cases, MSBSHSE this year did not conduct the SSC or Class 10 examinations. The examinations were initially to be conducted in April but were postponed to June due to the pandemic. However, the exams were later declared cancelled.
