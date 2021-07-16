Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be based on special evaluation criteria

Students may check their SSC results 2021 on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021 Live News: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the result for SSC or class 10 board examination today at 1 pm. Students will be able to access their results at result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Read | Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021: List of websites to check SSC result

This year, MSBSHSE had cancelled the SSC exams due to Covid. Students will be evaluated on the basis of their marks in class 9 and 10 where both components will carry 50 per cent weightage. The 50 per cent weightage given to class 10 marks will also be divided into two components- 30 per cent for internal assessments and 20 per cent for practicals/ homework/ assignments.

Nearly 17 lakh students had registered for SSC exam in the academic year 2020-2021.

In 2020, SSC (class 10) results had been the state board’s best performance in six years. After 2019 results had left many disappointed owing to a dip of over 12 per cent, the pass percentage last year was 95.30 per cent, a leap from 77.10 per cent in 2019.

𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th, 2021 batch based on internal assessments on 16th July at 1 pm. Best of luck to all students. #SSC #results #internalassessment @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/Qaq4zrLllB — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) July 15, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

To clear the Maharashtra SSC a student should score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject, in theory, those with 20 per cent will be deemed pass too. Those who have passed the exam will then be issued with an original mark sheet that can be collected by the students from their respective schools.