Friday, July 16, 2021
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be based on special evaluation criteria

Maharashtra SSC Result 2021, MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Class 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: The students can check the results by visiting the official website - result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in.

New Delhi
Updated: July 16, 2021 10:00:49 am
Maharashtra SSC Board 10th Result 2021, Maharashtra Board 10th Class Result 2021Students may check their SSC results 2021 on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021 Live News: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the result for SSC or class 10 board examination today at 1 pm. Students will be able to access their results at result.mh-ssc.ac.in and mahahsscboard.in.

Read | Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2021: List of websites to check SSC result

This year, MSBSHSE had cancelled the SSC exams due to Covid. Students will be evaluated on the basis of their marks in class 9 and 10 where both components will carry 50 per cent weightage. The 50 per cent weightage given to class 10 marks will also be divided into two components- 30 per cent for internal assessments and 20 per cent for practicals/ homework/ assignments.

Nearly 17 lakh students had registered for SSC exam in the academic year 2020-2021.

In 2020, SSC (class 10) results had been the state board’s best performance in six years. After 2019 results had left many disappointed owing to a dip of over 12 per cent, the pass percentage last year was 95.30 per cent, a leap from 77.10 per cent in 2019.

To clear the Maharashtra SSC a student should score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject, in theory, those with 20 per cent will be deemed pass too. Those who have passed the exam will then be issued with an original mark sheet that can be collected by the students from their respective schools.

Live Blog

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Websites to check scores are result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahasscboard.in

09:58 (IST)16 Jul 2021
When to check result?

Students should be able to check their result at 1 pm. Last year too the result was announced at the same time. Since a huge number of students will be checking the results at the same time, a slow website can be expected

09:53 (IST)16 Jul 2021
In 2020 SSC results, board recorded 95.30% pass percentage

After a decade-low pass percentage in previous years, 2020 saw a huge rise of 18.20 percentage points as compared to 2019. The overall pass percentage of fresh candidates who appeared for the March 2020 examinations was 95.30 per cent.

09:46 (IST)16 Jul 2021
Students unsatisfied with their marks can reappear in offline exams

If any student is not happy with their results or evaluation pattern, they will have the option to appear for Class Improvement Scheme exams which will be conducted once the pandemic situation is under control.

09:41 (IST)16 Jul 2021
A seven member committee was formed to ensure transparent evaluation

A seven-member committee had been formed at every school level headed by the school principal which was entrusted to ensure no malpractice takes place in assessment and disciplinary action can be initiated by the committee for the same.

09:24 (IST)16 Jul 2021
Students to be marked as per the special evaluation criteria

SSC students will be evaluated on the basis of their marks in Class 9 and 10. Both components will carry 50 per cent weightage. The 50 per cent weightage given to class 10 marks, will be divided into two components — 30 marks for internal assessments and 20 marks for practicals/ homework/ assignments.

09:19 (IST)16 Jul 2021
Websites to check MSBSHSE SSC results 2021

Students of Maharashtra board class 10 or SSC can check their results at result.mh-ssc.ac.in, mahahsscboard.in. Once declared, students need to click on the relevant class link on the website homepage. 

09:14 (IST)16 Jul 2021
MSBSHSE SSC exams were cancelled dur to the Covid-19 pandemic

In view of the pandemic and the surge in Covid-19 cases, MSBSHSE this year did not conduct the SSC or Class 10 examinations. The examinations were initially to be conducted in April but were postponed to June due to the pandemic. However, the exams were later declared cancelled. 

09:07 (IST)16 Jul 2021
Over 17 lakh students registered for SSC exams this year

Nearly 17 lakh students had registered for the SSC examination. However, the exams were not conducted this year due to a surge in Covid-19 cases across the state.

09:05 (IST)16 Jul 2021
MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2021 to be announced today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the state SSC results today at 1 pm. The result link will be activated at 1 pm.

ssc result date, msbshse 10th result news, ssc evaluation criteria Maharashtra SSC exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 31, but were cancelled due to Covid. File.

In 2020, 83262 students scored above 90 per cent, whereas in Mumbai, above 90 per cent marks were secured by 14756 students. 1714 schools in Mumbai saw 100 per cent passing results whereas last year the count was only 331 schools. The BMC school students achieved a record-breaking 93.25 per cent passing result among all its schools. A total of 13637 BMC school students appeared for the exam, of which 12716 students passed the exam

