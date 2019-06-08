MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th result 2019 today

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th result 2019: The Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE), Pune will declare the result for class 10 or Maharashtra Board SSC result today – June 8 (Saturday). The MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale informed indianexpress.com that the result will be available at the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in from 1 pm onwards.

Advertising

Kale informed that students can download the result from the official website and use it as a mark sheet after self-attesting the same,. She informed that one can also apply with the MSBSHSE from to apply to get the original mark sheet. The window will be open from June 10 to 29, 2019.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th result 2019: How many marks needed to pass

To be considered passed in the Maharashtra state board exams, candidates need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in theory of every subject. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 89.41 per cent. Since many years the pass percentage has been around 88-89 per cent.

Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the exam from across the state in the Maharashtra Board SSC exams which were held from March 1 to 22, 2019.