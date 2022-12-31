scorecardresearch
MSBSHSE Maharashtra board HSC, SSC exams time table 2023 released

MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Board exams 2023: The written exams for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will be conducted from February 21, while the examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be held from March 2

board exams 2022Candidates can check the datasheet on the official website – mahahsscboard.in. (File image)

Maharashtra board HSC, SSC exams 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) today released the schedule for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC i.e Class 12) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC i.e Class 10) exams. Candidates can check the datasheet on the official website – mahahsscboard.in. 

The written exams for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will be conducted from February 21, while the examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be held from March 2. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – 11 am to 2 pm in the morning and 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening. 

In 2022, Maharashtra board recorded overall pass percentage of 96.94 per cent in SSC exams. Of the 15.68 lakh students who appeared for the examinations, an overall 15.21 lakh  passed across the state.

Meanwhile in class 12,  94.22 per cent pass percentage was recorded. Of the 14.39 lakh students who appeared for the March-April 2022 examinations, an overall 94.22 per cent passed across the state.

 

