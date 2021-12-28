MSBSHSE Maharashtra board HSC, SSC exams 2022: Preparation strategy to score high marks

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducts the SSC and HSC examinations. Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has announced that the class 12 examination will start on March 4, 2022, and the class 10 examination will begin on March 15, 2022.

Students who are going to take the exam under this board must start preparing for the exams. Here are some useful preparation tips for this examination.

Create a dedicated study schedule: Students must create a study timetable. Creating a timetable for a dedicated study will help them to sort and plan the topics to be covered accordingly.

Students must complete the syllabus of the Maharashtra Board on time. This will give them more time to prepare for what they are weak at. In addition, if they finish the syllabus on time, they will be able to revise it in a better way.

Stay consistent: Stay consistent in exam preparation. It is very important to study and cover a specific topic every day. Students need to give an equal amount of time on all subjects and an extra hour on the subject they are weak in.

Solve previous year’s Maharashtra Board question papers: Students must solve the previous year’s Maharashtra Board question papers after completing the syllabus. It helps to know the difficulty level of the test, important issues, and test patterns.

Set goals for each day: Students must set goals for each day. Students must identify a number of topics and try to cover one day religiously. This allows them to complete the syllabus on time and speed up their perception of things.

For Language papers: Students have to study everyday for all languages such as Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi etc. They can study with the help of different books.

For Mathematics: Students should practice questions using all formulas daily. They can make notes with formulas, it will help them with last-minute preparation.