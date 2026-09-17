Maharashtra 2027 HSC exam to begin on Feb 8, SSC from Feb 15

The Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination will be conducted between February 8 and March 16, 2027, while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination will be conducted between February 15 and March 11.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education announced the dates in a press note issued on Thursday. The practical, graded, oral and internal evaluation for the same will be conducted from January 20 to February 6 for HSC and January 28 to February 13 for SSC.

Examination Activity Dates HSC (Class 12) Practical, graded, oral & internal evaluation January 20 – February 6, 2027 HSC (Class 12) Written examination February 8 – March 16, 2027 SSC (Class 10) Practical, graded, oral & internal evaluation January 28 – February 13, 2027 SSC (Class 10) Written examination February 15 – March 11, 2027

The exams will be conducted across the nine divisional boards of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.