MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019 date and time confirmed

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019 date: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of HSC or class 12 exams on May 28, as per sources. The board will activate the class 12 result link at 1 pm, however, the result will be announced at around 11 at a press conference. Maharashtra Board Higher Secondary Certificate exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2019.

Once the result is declared students can check the same at official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Students can also check their result via SMS by sending MHHSC (space) (seat no) to 57766, however, this facility is only for BSNL users. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Over 14 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations this year. The board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers to work as an invigilator and participate in the evaluation process. The Maharashtra board also adopted a slew of measures to curb cheating in the board exam including CCTV monitoring, impose section 144 on the day of the examination, increasing number of invigilators etc.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score aggregate 35 per cent marks in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory exam.

Last year, out of the 14.16 lakh students who appear, overall 88.41 per cent cleared the exam. This was a decline from 2917 when 89.50 per cent students cleared the exam. Female students in 2018 had fared better than boys with 92.36 per cent pass percentage against 85.23 per cent for boys.