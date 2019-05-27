Toggle Menu
MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019 date and time confirmedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/msbshse-maharashtra-board-hsc-result-2019-date-and-time-mahresult-nic-in-5749341/

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019 date and time confirmed

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019 date: The class 12 or Higher Secondary Certificate exam result will be available on May 28 at 1 pm. The students can check the same at official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, maharashtra board, maha board, maharashtra board HSC result, maha board hsc result, maha baord 12th result, maharashtra board 12th result, msbhse result, MSBSHSE resultt 2019, education news
Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019 at mahresult.nic.in (Representational Image)

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC result 2019 date: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of HSC or class 12 exams on May 28, as per sources. The board will activate the class 12 result link at 1 pm, however, the result will be announced at around 11 at a press conference. Maharashtra Board Higher Secondary Certificate exams were conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2019.

Once the result is declared students can check the same at official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Read | Know how much is needed to pass MSBSHSE 12th HSC results

Students can also check their result via SMS by sending MHHSC (space) (seat no) to 57766, however, this facility is only for BSNL users. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

Advertising

Over 14 lakh students registered for the HSC examinations this year. The board appointed 30,000 to 40,000 teachers to work as an invigilator and participate in the evaluation process. The Maharashtra board also adopted a slew of measures to curb cheating in the board exam including CCTV monitoring, impose section 144 on the day of the examination, increasing number of invigilators etc.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score aggregate 35 per cent marks in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory exam.

Last year, out of the 14.16 lakh students who appear, overall 88.41 per cent cleared the exam. This was a decline from 2917 when 89.50 per cent students cleared the exam. Female students in 2018 had fared better than boys with 92.36 per cent pass percentage against 85.23 per cent for boys.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 TS Telangana Intermediate Re-evaluation Results 2019 Manabadi LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today, how to check
2 West Bengal HS topper Shovan Mandal stayed away from social media, aspires to be a doctor
3 DU admissions 2019: Application forms to release after final decision on entrance exam