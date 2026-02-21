Maharashtra HSC Class 12 chemistry paper leaked on social media before exam

On Friday, a police team had raided one of the centres, Subharti University in Meerut, following a tip-off. (File/Representational Image)

Police are investigating a suspected leak after the class 12 Chemistry question paper was allegedly circulated on social media in Nagpur ahead of the exam being conducted by the Maharashtra board, officials said on Saturday.

The exam malpractice came to light on Wednesday at a high school examination centre after a female student’s frequent visits to the washroom raised suspicion.

Invigilators seized the student’s smartphone. Its analysis showed that the question paper had been shared on a WhatsApp group before the exam began, officials said, adding that possible answers were also exchanged in the same group.