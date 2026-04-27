Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: MSBSHSE 12th marksheets ‘soon’ on DigiLocker

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Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 (HSC) results 2026 soon. According to a recent update on DigiLocker, the board is likely to release the results shortly on the DigiLocker portal at results.digilocker.gov.in, as well as its official websites at mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org. Once declared, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets online using their login credentials.
The Maharashtra HSC examinations 2026 were conducted between February and March 2026 across various centres in the state in offline mode. The exams were held in multiple shifts, following the standard board pattern. In the previous session, the MSBSHSE had declared the Class 12 results on May 21, however going by the update over DigiLocker, the result may get released sooner.
After the results are announced, students will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official websites. The online marksheet will be provisional in nature, and original certificates will be issued later through respective schools. The marksheet will include subject-wise scores, total marks, and qualifying status.
Step 1: Visit the official website — mahahsscboard.in or hscresult.mkcl.org
Step 2: Click on the “HSC Result 2026” link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number and mother’s first name
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference
Students who are not satisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for revaluation or verification of marks within the stipulated timeline set by the board. Additionally, candidates who fail in one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary (compartment) examinations, which are typically conducted a few months after the main results, giving students another chance to clear the exam in the same academic year.