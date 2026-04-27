Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: MSBSHSE 12th marksheets ‘soon’ on DigiLocker

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 (HSC) results 2026 soon. According to a recent update on DigiLocker, the board is likely to release the results shortly on the DigiLocker portal at results.digilocker.gov.in, as well as its official websites at mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org. Once declared, students will be able to access their provisional marksheets online using their login credentials.

The Maharashtra HSC examinations 2026 were conducted between February and March 2026 across various centres in the state in offline mode. The exams were held in multiple shifts, following the standard board pattern. In the previous session, the MSBSHSE had declared the Class 12 results on May 21, however going by the update over DigiLocker, the result may get released sooner.