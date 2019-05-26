MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC 12th result 2019: How many marks are needed to pass?

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board HSC 12th result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to announce the results for HSC examinations by June. A total of 14,91,306 (14.19 lakh) students registered for the examination, out of which 8,42,919 are boys and 6,48,151 are girls. Maharashtra Board HSC exams were conducted between February 21 and March 20 this year.

Students can check results at the official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Last year in the MSBSHSE HSC result, the pass percentage for 14,18,645 candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exams was 88.41 per cent. This was a decline from Maharashtra Board HSC result 2017.

Pass Percentage for Maharashtra HSC examination

The Maharashtra Board in 2014 had made a slight change in the pass percentage of students of HSC and SSC exams. While the aggregate marks to be considered as pass should be 35 per cent but the minimum marks needed in theory exam is lowered to 20 per cent.

This year, a total of 2,957 examination centres were set up across the state where 5,69,476 students from science stream, 4,82,372 from humanities, 3,81,446 from commerce and 58,012 from vocational studies took the test. For the first time, applications for the examination were accepted online through Saral portal this year. Question paper pattern has been revised this year.