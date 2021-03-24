Maharashtra board exams: Registrations for Class X go up, Class XII drop

As far as the drop in the HSC enrolments are concerned, experts attribute it to the junior colleges, coaching classes and hostels remaining shut during most part of the year. (Representational Image)

Even as the registrations for Class X and XII state board examinations have come to a close, a clear trend which has emerged across the state is a considerable drop in the number of students enrolling for Class XIIth examinations. On the other hand, Class X registrations have gone up by almost the same proportion.

Figures from Pune divisional board which includes Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur, show that as compared to last year when 2,49,895 students had registered for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class XII exams, this year the number has dropped to 2,30, 983 registrations. A similar trend is seen across the state where as compared to 14.2 lakh students who had enrolled for HSC, this year the number stands at 13.1 lakh only.

Comparatively, the number of students appearing for Class X has gone up proportionately. In 2021, 2,79,503 students are set to write the exams as compared to 2,58,204 enrollments in 2020.

As far as the drop in the HSC enrolments are concerned, experts attribute it to the junior colleges, coaching classes and hostels remaining shut during most part of the year. Since students in Class XII have to choose a career stream for further graduate studies and many prepare for competitive entrance exams, they were forced to take a gap year owing to inadequate preparations. Academicians said this is especially true for students from rural areas since they come to the cities to enrol in junior colleges and coaching classes but since hostels were shut and classes were not operational, many such students have been forced to take a gap.

As far as Class Xth is concerned, since the numbers are seeing a marginal rise in registrations, it is believed that a considerable reduction in the syllabus, access to online classes and concessions in exams might be the reason for the positive trend.