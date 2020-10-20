MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Classes SSC, HSC supplementary exams from November 20

Maharashtra to hold supplementary exams from November 20. (Express Photo Gurmeet Singh/Representational)

The compartment or supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 students from Maharashtra board will begin from November 29, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said in its latest notice. For both the classes, exams will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be from 10: 30 am to 1:30 pm and the second section from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The class 10 exams will end on December 5 while the class 12 exams will conclude on December 10. The board is accepting online applications from students who wish to appear for these exams. The application process has started and will conclude on October 29. Students can, however, apply till November by paying a late fee.

Here is the entire exam schedule

Class 10 or SSC date sheet

Class 12 or HSC date sheet

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd