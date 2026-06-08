Maha Board Supplementary Exams 2026: MSBSHSE releasing Class 10th, 12th admit cards today

The exam will be held in nine divisions (Representative/Express photo by Arul Horizon)

MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 supplementary exam admit card 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the admit card for the supplementary exam of Classes 10 and 12 today. The hall tickets will be available on their official website mahahsscboard.in. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the website mentioned above.

The supplementary exam of MSBSHSE Class 10 (SSC) will take place between June 16 and June 30, 2026. For Class 12 (HSC), the exam will be conducted between June 16 and July 8, 2026. The hall ticket consists of the student’s name, roll number, district name, school name, subject name and codes, exam centre, exam dates, timings of the exam, and a list of important instructions.