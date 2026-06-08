Maha Board Supplementary Exams 2026: MSBSHSE releasing Class 10th, 12th admit cards today

MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 supplementary exam admit card 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the admit card for the supplementary exam of Classes 10 and 12 today. The hall tickets will be available on their official website mahahsscboard.in. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the website mentioned above.
The supplementary exam of MSBSHSE Class 10 (SSC) will take place between June 16 and June 30, 2026. For Class 12 (HSC), the exam will be conducted between June 16 and July 8, 2026. The hall ticket consists of the student’s name, roll number, district name, school name, subject name and codes, exam centre, exam dates, timings of the exam, and a list of important instructions.
To download the hall ticket for the supplementary exam, students have to follow the steps mentioned below
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at mahahsscboard.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC or HSC Supplementary Examinations – Hall Tickets 2026’.
Step 3: Select name, district, school and date of birth.
Step 4: Click on ‘Download Hall Ticket’ after entering the above details.
Step 5: The hall ticket will appear.
Step 6: Download and save it for future reference.
The supplementary exams for class 10 and 12 will be conducted in nine divisions across Maharashtra. These are Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Amravati, Latur and Konkan.
The board has mentioned that the hall tickets of SSC and HSC will be available only for examination forms that show a ‘paid’ status. Those who had submitted their form late or were allotted extra seat numbers by the divisional boards will be able to download their admit card through the ‘Extra Seat No Admit Card’ option.
The supplementary exams were conducted for students who had failed in one or two subjects in the main board exam. The result for Class 10 was declared on May 8, 2026. The pass percentage was 92.02 per cent. The results for Class 12 were announced on May 2, 2026, with a pass percentage of 89.79 per cent.