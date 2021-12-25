scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 25, 2021
MSBSHSE Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 students allowed to submit exam form till one day prior to exam

The written exams for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will be conducted from March 4 to March 30, while the examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be held between March 15 and April 24.

December 25, 2021 2:49:00 pm
msbshse, maharashtra board, ssc board examsNo late fee will be charged to the students. Express photo by Narendra Vaskar

The School Education Minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad had announced that all the students appearing in the state HSC, SSC board exams will be allowed to submit their exam forms till one day before the exam begins. No late fee will be charged to the students. 

“Students appearing for Std.10 & Std.12 board exams of msbshse will now be able to submit their exam forms till one day prior to written exams without payment of any late fee. A complete exemption of late fees has been given. No one should miss out due to technical difficulties,” the minister tweeted. 

The exams will be conducted in two shifts – 10:30 am to 2 pm in the morning and 3 pm to 6:30 pm in evening. Candidates can check the datasheet on the official website – mahahsscboard.in

