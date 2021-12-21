Maharashtra board Class 10, 12 board exams datesheet released

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the dates for this year’s class 10, 12 and state board examinations. The written exams for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will be conducted from March 4 to March 30, while the examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be held between March 15 and April 24. The exams will be conducted in compliance with Covid-19 norms.

For class 12 the first exam is of English while for class 10 the exams will begin with first language paper. The exams will be conducted in two shifts – 10:30 am to 2 pm in the morning and 3 pm to 6:30 pm in evening. Candidates can check the datasheet on the official website – mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra state education minister Varsha Gaikwad wished the students good luck for the upcoming exams.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education has issued subjectwise timetable for the 2021-22 board exams of Std.10th (SSC) & Std. 12th (HSC).The same can be accessed athttps://t.co/KX9sqYrmnj.Wishing all students the best of luck!! @msbshse @MahaDGIPR — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, CBSE is conducting the term-1 board exams in all states for classes 10 and 12. The class 10 exams have already concluded and the class 12 exams are still ongoing.

