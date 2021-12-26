MSBSHSE Maharashtra board HSC, SSC exams time table 2021-22 released, check details here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the schedule for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC i.e Class 12) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC i.e Class 10) exams. Candidates can check the datasheet on the official website – mahahsscboard.in.

The written exams for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will be conducted from March 4 to March 30, while the examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be held between March 15 and April 24.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts – 10:30 am to 2 pm in the morning and 3 pm to 6:30 pm in the evening. The HSC results will be announced by the second week of June and SSC results by the second week of July 2022.

Earlier, the School Education Minister of Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad had said that the government will try to ensure that HSC results are announced by the second week of June 2022 and SSC results by the second week of July 2022. Due to COVID-19, the syllabus was was earlier cut by 25 per cent. The board exam question papers will be based on the reduced syllabus.

Besides, all the students appearing in the state HSC, SSC board exams will be allowed to submit their exam forms till one day before the exam begins. No late fee will be charged to the students.