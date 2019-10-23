MSBSHSE extends deadline for online filing up of forms till Nov 15

Advertising

DUE TO technical and other issues faced by higher secondary schools and junior colleges during online application for Class 12 board exams, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the date for filling up online forms. The exam will be conducted in February 2020.

Earlier, all regular HSC students of arts, commerce and science streams were required to fill up the forms through the saral portal between October 3 and 23. Other students had to fill it from November 1 to November 8. Now, the date has been extended to November 15 for all students.