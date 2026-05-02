Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2026 (OUT): Over 12.83 lakh students pass, link active at hscresult.mkcl.org

Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result 2026 Declared: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the HSC Class 12 result 2026 in a press conference held at the Pune office. The result download links will be available at mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and DigiLocker from 12 noon. Students can also check their Maharashtra Board HSC result 2026 and pass status on the IE Education portal.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2026 Live: Check Here

The Maharashtra HSC results have been declared, with an overall pass percentage of 89.79%, marking a decline from last year’s 91.88%. Out of 14,44,713 registered students, 14,33,058 appeared for the examination, and 12,86,843 successfully passed.

Among divisions, the Konkan division emerged as the top performer with a pass percentage of 94.14%, while Latur recorded the lowest at 84.14%. Girls once again outperformed boys across all divisional boards, achieving a pass percentage of 93.15% compared to 86.80% among boys, a difference of 6.35 percentage points.

HSC Results Maharashtra 2026: Direct link, how to check

Stream-wise, Science recorded the highest pass percentage at 96.44%, followed by Commerce at 87.03%, Vocational at 82.64%, and Arts at 78.02%. Additionally, out of a total of 153 subjects, 26 subjects achieved a 100% pass rate. The ITI stream recorded a pass percentage of 81.78%.

This year, the State Board implemented a GPS-enabled digital lock system for the transportation of question papers to enhance security. In a significant reform, marksheets and certificates will now be merged into a single A4-sized document, featuring students’ photographs for the first time along with a unique QR code for instant verification through the board’s official app. These documents will be made available at the respective junior colleges within 15 days of the result declaration.

Considering the stress surrounding the results, the State Board has also extended counselling services. Contact details of 315 counsellors have been made available on the official website. Students can additionally reach out to the Manodarpan helpline at 8448440632 for support.

The Maharashtra board Class 12th results have been declared for the nine divisional boards — Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

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Last year, the board had announced the Class 12 HSC Maharashtra results on May 5 for the exams held from February 11 to March 11. The overall pass percentage last year was 91.88 per cent. The science stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.35 per cent, while 92.68 per cent of students from commerce, 83.26 per cent from vocational, and 80.52 per cent from the arts stream passed the examination last year. Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2026: When can I download the marksheet?

For students who are not satisfied with their marks, they have the option of re-evaluation or to ask for photocopies of the answer sheet. The application window for this opens shortly after the result is declared. A typical amount of fees is required.