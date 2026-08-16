MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board begins applications for HSC examination 2027

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has begun the application process for the upcoming Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) February-March 2027 board examinations. All regular students can submit their application forms through the SARAL system using the PFN-ID, generated last academic year. Candidates will be able to register till October 31.

The board will extract student information from the FYJC online system while filling out the applications. Students in the MCVC and ITI streams whose data are not available on the FYJC system will be required to submit their information to their respective divisional board.

The online application process will cover regular students as well as repeaters, private candidates holding an enrolment certificate, and eligible students from vocational and other specified categories. Students with an APPAR ID have been instructed to mention it while completing the application form.