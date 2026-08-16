MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board begins applications for HSC examination 2027

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has begun the application process for the upcoming Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) February-March 2027 board examinations. All regular students can submit their application forms through the SARAL system using the PFN-ID, generated last academic year. Candidates will be able to register till October 31.
The board will extract student information from the FYJC online system while filling out the applications. Students in the MCVC and ITI streams whose data are not available on the FYJC system will be required to submit their information to their respective divisional board.
The online application process will cover regular students as well as repeaters, private candidates holding an enrolment certificate, and eligible students from vocational and other specified categories. Students with an APPAR ID have been instructed to mention it while completing the application form.
The board has commenced the application process from Friday, August 14. Students who fail to register at the SARAL system within the stipulated deadline will be allowed to submit their application forms with a late fee from November 1 to November 15. In case of further delay in the submission, students will be entitled to pay an additional late fee to submit their applications between November 16 and November 30.
In its official HSC 2027 application notification issued on August 13, the board has highlighted certain points that students will have to keep in mind while uploading their recent colour passport-size photograph with the application form. The photograph is required to be submitted in the format mentioned below:
The uploaded photograph should be in accordance with the board’s prescribed background, appearance and image-quality requirements. All the Class 12 students appearing for the board examination 2027 need to complete the application within the announced time frame and carefully check all details before submission. Students can find the Maharashtra Board application-related press note on its official website.