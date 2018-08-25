MS University student union elections: NSUI, third front win key posts, ABVP draws blank

Students cast their vote at M S University in Vadodara on Friday. (Express photo) Students cast their vote at M S University in Vadodara on Friday. (Express photo)

The NSUI candidate was elected to the post of general secretary in the MS University Students Union (MSUSU) election results of which were declared on Friday. The candidate from the first time alliance between Jai-Ho and Vidhyarthi Vikas Sangh (VVS), parties floated by NSUI and ABVP rebels respectively, won the post of vice-president.

Saloni Mishra, a third-year student at the Faculty of Commerce, was elected for the post of vice-president, winning 42.12 per cent votes from the third front alliance. With 6,856 votes, Saloni beat NSUI’s candidate Zeel Brahmbhatt by a margin of 665 votes while ABVP’s Anisha Mishra trailed behind with 1,285 votes.

NSUI’s Vraj Patel was elected the General Secretary with 6,727 votes, accounting to 41.62 per cent votes. Vraj beat the third front candidate Harshal Choudhary by 664 votes while ABVP’s candidate Rahul Zinzala only garnered 7.56 per cent votes.

Out of 41,887 students on the campus, 16,490 (39.36 per cent) cast their vote on Friday, the highest being reported from Faculty of Commerce, followed by Faculty of Science followed by Faculty of Technology and Engineering.

The voter turn out has increased compared to last year. Unlike the build up, elections remained peaceful. The casting of votes began at 10 in the morning which went on till 1 in the afternoon and the counting began after 3 pm. While in 2017, NSUI had failed to register a single win, ABVP was elected to the key post of the VP but failed to retain any this year.

