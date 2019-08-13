MS University complains to cyber cell against fake Facebook page

THE MAHARAJA Sayajirao University of Baroda on Monday lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell against a fake Facebook page of the university, which is allegedly being used to spread hate news against syndicate members of the university.

“It had come to our notice that a fake page was created on the social media website and is using the official logo of the university. The content being uploaded is also derogatory. Following this, we have approached the Cyber Crime Cell,” MSU in-charge Registrar N K Ojha said.

The university has alleged that through the social media page, hate news against syndicate members Mayank Patel and Dinesh Yadav is being spread. Contact details of the university have also been displayed on the page without prior permission.

“The page is creating an illusion of originality and misleading people into believing that the news uploaded there is official. The recently uploaded post has crossed 54 shares, which is an intentional attempt to spread false news,” the complaint stated.

“The page has over 8,000 likes and 2,011 check-ins. The phone number displayed is the phone number of the university guesthouse, which has also been used mischievously,” the complaint further added.

The police has initiated an investigation into the matter. “After we were informed about the page, it has been reported and we are now tracing the source where the page was created and the messages were updated,” said Police Sub-Inspector, Mahendra Motwani.