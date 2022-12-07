scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

MPSOS December 2022 Exam: Time tables released for various exams

MPSOS December 2022 exam: Students of these classes can check their respective time tables at the official website– mpsos.nic.in.

MPSOS December 2022 exam: The time table link is given at the bottom of the homepage (Express Photo/Representative Image
MPSOS December 2022 Exam: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) today announced the time tables for various exams for classes 5, 8, 10 and 12. Students of these classes can check their respective time tables at the official website– mpsos.nic.in. Candidates can check the time table at the bottom of the homepage.

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Scheme

The time-table has been released for classes 10 and 12 under the government’s ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ scheme. The exams for class 10 will begin from December 26 and conclude on January 3, 2023. The exams for class 12 will be held from December 26 to January 6, 2023.

MPSOS Open School Exam for Class 10, 12

The open school exam for class 10 will be conducted from December 26 to January 6, 2023. And, for class 12, the exam will be held from December 26 to January 12, 2023.

MPSOS Madrassa Board Exam for Class 10, 12

The exams for Madrassa board, classes 10 and 12 will begin from December 26 and conclude on January 10, 2023.

MPSOS CBSE On Demand Exam for Class 12

The CBSE on demand exam for class 12 will be conducted from December 26 to January 3, 2023.

MPSOS Exam for class 5, 8

The open school exams for classes 5 and 8 will begin from December 26 to January 4, 2023.

 

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:46:07 pm
